2816 Westfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133 South Hills
Three bedroom, one and one half bath home with a two car garage. Large living room, eat in kitchen, large fenced backyard with patio. Convenient to highway, schools, & shopping. Just $1195/month. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2816 Westfield Avenue have any available units?
2816 Westfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2816 Westfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Westfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Westfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 Westfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2816 Westfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Westfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 2816 Westfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Westfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Westfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2816 Westfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Westfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2816 Westfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Westfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Westfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Westfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 Westfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
