2815 Primrose Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

2815 Primrose Avenue

2815 Primrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Primrose Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sylvan Heights West

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
This unit is located upstairs. Original hardwood floors in living and bedroom. Kitchen with fridge included. Close to shopping and nightlife! All utilities and lawn care are split evenly and paid by residents (four ways).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Primrose Avenue have any available units?
2815 Primrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Primrose Avenue have?
Some of 2815 Primrose Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Primrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Primrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Primrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Primrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2815 Primrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 2815 Primrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Primrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Primrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Primrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 2815 Primrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Primrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2815 Primrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Primrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Primrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

