Fort Worth, TX
2813 Thorncreek Lane
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:28 AM

2813 Thorncreek Lane

2813 Thorncreek Lane · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

2813 Thorncreek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Beechwood Creeks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*One pet considered* Fantastic 3-2-2 in Ft Worth, desirable NWISD! Located just minutes from the TX Motor Speedway, this home features an open layout, spacious rooms, stainless appliances & overlooks the Golf Course! Bright 17x15 family room, two dining areas, gas fireplace & a lovely kitchen w built-in stainless microwave, breakfast bar, gas stove & large pantry. 16x14 master suite has private bath w dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & a 9x6 walk-in closet. Nice sized secondaries, neutral colors, arched windows & a fabulous backyard w wrought iron fencing, sprinkler system, open & covered patio & gorgeous brick inlay. Washer, dryer & stainless fridge included! Community pool, gym, jogging path & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Thorncreek Lane have any available units?
2813 Thorncreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Thorncreek Lane have?
Some of 2813 Thorncreek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Thorncreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Thorncreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Thorncreek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Thorncreek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Thorncreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Thorncreek Lane offers parking.
Does 2813 Thorncreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 Thorncreek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Thorncreek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2813 Thorncreek Lane has a pool.
Does 2813 Thorncreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2813 Thorncreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Thorncreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Thorncreek Lane has units with dishwashers.

