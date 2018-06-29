2813 Thorncreek Lane

Amenities

*One pet considered* Fantastic 3-2-2 in Ft Worth, desirable NWISD! Located just minutes from the TX Motor Speedway, this home features an open layout, spacious rooms, stainless appliances & overlooks the Golf Course! Bright 17x15 family room, two dining areas, gas fireplace & a lovely kitchen w built-in stainless microwave, breakfast bar, gas stove & large pantry. 16x14 master suite has private bath w dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & a 9x6 walk-in closet. Nice sized secondaries, neutral colors, arched windows & a fabulous backyard w wrought iron fencing, sprinkler system, open & covered patio & gorgeous brick inlay. Washer, dryer & stainless fridge included! Community pool, gym, jogging path & more!