All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2812 Shasta Trail.
Fort Worth, TX
2812 Shasta Trail
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:18 AM
2812 Shasta Trail
2812 Shasta Trail
No Longer Available
Location
2812 Shasta Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Western Trails
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE4956591)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2812 Shasta Trail have any available units?
2812 Shasta Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2812 Shasta Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Shasta Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Shasta Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Shasta Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2812 Shasta Trail offer parking?
No, 2812 Shasta Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2812 Shasta Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Shasta Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Shasta Trail have a pool?
No, 2812 Shasta Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Shasta Trail have accessible units?
No, 2812 Shasta Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Shasta Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Shasta Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Shasta Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 Shasta Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
