Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:41 AM

2809 W 5th Street

2809 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2809 West 5th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful traditional home with extra large backyard in the sought out Linwood Neighborhood. Only blocks away from West7 District, Montgomery Plaza and Museum District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 W 5th Street have any available units?
2809 W 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2809 W 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2809 W 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 W 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2809 W 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2809 W 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2809 W 5th Street offers parking.
Does 2809 W 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 W 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 W 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2809 W 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2809 W 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2809 W 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 W 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 W 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 W 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 W 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

