Fort Worth, TX
2809 Southpark Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2809 Southpark Lane

2809 Southpark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Southpark Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home in an established neighborhood with vaulted ceilings in the living room. This home has a huge master suite and wide open living room with a wood burning fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Southpark Lane have any available units?
2809 Southpark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2809 Southpark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Southpark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Southpark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Southpark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2809 Southpark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Southpark Lane offers parking.
Does 2809 Southpark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Southpark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Southpark Lane have a pool?
No, 2809 Southpark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Southpark Lane have accessible units?
No, 2809 Southpark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Southpark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 Southpark Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Southpark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Southpark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

