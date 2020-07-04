All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 11 2019 at 2:41 AM

2809 S Hills Avenue

2809 South Hills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2809 South Hills Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home with hardwood floors throughout living and all 3 bedrooms. Large utility room with attached bathroom. A spacious backyard with a garage-shop. Property is near schools and TCU just off of Bluebonnet Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 S Hills Avenue have any available units?
2809 S Hills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 S Hills Avenue have?
Some of 2809 S Hills Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 S Hills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2809 S Hills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 S Hills Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2809 S Hills Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2809 S Hills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2809 S Hills Avenue offers parking.
Does 2809 S Hills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 S Hills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 S Hills Avenue have a pool?
No, 2809 S Hills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2809 S Hills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2809 S Hills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 S Hills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 S Hills Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

