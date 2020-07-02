All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2809 Highlawn Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2809 Highlawn Terrace
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:13 AM

2809 Highlawn Terrace

2809 High Lawn Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2809 High Lawn Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, granite, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Highlawn Terrace have any available units?
2809 Highlawn Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2809 Highlawn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Highlawn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Highlawn Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 Highlawn Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2809 Highlawn Terrace offer parking?
No, 2809 Highlawn Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2809 Highlawn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Highlawn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Highlawn Terrace have a pool?
No, 2809 Highlawn Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Highlawn Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2809 Highlawn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Highlawn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Highlawn Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Highlawn Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Highlawn Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University