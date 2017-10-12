Amenities
2809 Forest Park Blvd. Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020! - Ditch the apartment and duplex for you own house! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property is very spacious throughout with large bedrooms. This property includes a fully fenced in backyard(great for pets!) and a 2 car garage(great for your scooters!). It has a brand new second bathroom and a fresh exterior makeover supporting our Horned Frogs! Additionally it is equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, new washer/dryer, ceiling fans and hardwood floors! This property is great for anyone looking to live in the TCU area! Located in the Lily B. Clayton school zone.
(RLNE5139503)