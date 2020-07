Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath house to lease in Northwest ISD!! Very open home with a large kitchen that boasts Corian countertops, large pantry, stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Two dining areas, one large living area & split bedrooms! Oversized master includes garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized backyard with covered patio. Neighborhood pool and playground are down the street. 6 month to 18 month lease term will be acceptable.