Fort Worth, TX
2805 Sierra Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2805 Sierra Dr

2805 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Sierra Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Sierra Dr have any available units?
2805 Sierra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Sierra Dr have?
Some of 2805 Sierra Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Sierra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Sierra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Sierra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Sierra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Sierra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Sierra Dr offers parking.
Does 2805 Sierra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Sierra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Sierra Dr have a pool?
No, 2805 Sierra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Sierra Dr have accessible units?
No, 2805 Sierra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Sierra Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Sierra Dr has units with dishwashers.

