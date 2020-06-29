All apartments in Fort Worth
2804 S. Jones St.

2804 S Jones St · No Longer Available
Location

2804 S Jones St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
West Morningside

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom With 1 Bath Single Family Home
2 Bedrooms With 1 Bath. Single Family Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 S. Jones St. have any available units?
2804 S. Jones St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 S. Jones St. have?
Some of 2804 S. Jones St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 S. Jones St. currently offering any rent specials?
2804 S. Jones St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 S. Jones St. pet-friendly?
No, 2804 S. Jones St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2804 S. Jones St. offer parking?
No, 2804 S. Jones St. does not offer parking.
Does 2804 S. Jones St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 S. Jones St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 S. Jones St. have a pool?
No, 2804 S. Jones St. does not have a pool.
Does 2804 S. Jones St. have accessible units?
No, 2804 S. Jones St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 S. Jones St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 S. Jones St. does not have units with dishwashers.

