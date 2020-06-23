Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex within walking distance to TCU. Open kitchen and living space blend perfectly for a large living and entertaining space. All 3 bedrooms have large closets. Bathrooms recently renovated. You'll enjoy this home from the moment you get here!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2803 Wayside Avenue have any available units?
2803 Wayside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Wayside Avenue have?
Some of 2803 Wayside Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Wayside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Wayside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.