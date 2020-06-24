All apartments in Fort Worth
2803 Greene Avenue
2803 Greene Avenue

2803 Greene Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Greene Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Texas Christian University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
AVAILABLE JANUARY 2019 WITH A 16 MONTH LEASE OR JUNE 2019 WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE! Great 2 bedroom 1 bath Guest Cottage with off-street parking. Fully furnished but will remove furniture if needed. Newly renovated. Directly across the street from Texas Christian University. All supplies for cooking and eating. Within walking distance to Kroger, restaurants, pretty much everything!. Laundry room has washer and dryer as well as iron and board. Smart TV, WIFI & wireless printer. YOU CAN WAKE UP, WALK TO THE MAIN CAMPUS BUILDINGS AND BE SEATED IN CLASS WITHIN 10-15 MINUTES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

