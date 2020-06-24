2803 Greene Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE JANUARY 2019 WITH A 16 MONTH LEASE OR JUNE 2019 WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE! Great 2 bedroom 1 bath Guest Cottage with off-street parking. Fully furnished but will remove furniture if needed. Newly renovated. Directly across the street from Texas Christian University. All supplies for cooking and eating. Within walking distance to Kroger, restaurants, pretty much everything!. Laundry room has washer and dryer as well as iron and board. Smart TV, WIFI & wireless printer. YOU CAN WAKE UP, WALK TO THE MAIN CAMPUS BUILDINGS AND BE SEATED IN CLASS WITHIN 10-15 MINUTES!