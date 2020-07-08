All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 7 2020

2802 Springdale Road

2802 Springdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Springdale Road, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sylvan Heights West

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
In the quiet and desirable area of Fort Worth. Newly updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom. Luxury Vinyl Flooring. Section 8 available for 4 bedroom.

PLEASE READ THE REST FOR APPLICATION AND POLICIES. Must fill out Application to be considered. Minimum credit. Background check. $750 Deposit

To schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1709172?source=marketing

To Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1019153

Animals: Up to 2 dogs. Medium and small breeds. Breed restrictions. $250 non refundable pet deposit for each.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Springdale Road have any available units?
2802 Springdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2802 Springdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Springdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Springdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Springdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Springdale Road offer parking?
No, 2802 Springdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 2802 Springdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Springdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Springdale Road have a pool?
No, 2802 Springdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Springdale Road have accessible units?
No, 2802 Springdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Springdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 Springdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Springdale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Springdale Road does not have units with air conditioning.

