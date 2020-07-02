Nice 3BR-2BA-2GA in established neighborhood. Great floor plan. Fresh paint. Fireplace in huge living room. Formal dining area. Ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of closets. Great family home. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2801 Whitehurst Drive have any available units?
2801 Whitehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Whitehurst Drive have?
Some of 2801 Whitehurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Whitehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Whitehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.