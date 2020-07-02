All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2801 Whitehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2801 Whitehurst Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:15 PM

2801 Whitehurst Drive

2801 Whitehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2801 Whitehurst Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3BR-2BA-2GA in established neighborhood. Great floor plan. Fresh paint. Fireplace in huge living room. Formal dining area. Ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of closets. Great family home. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Whitehurst Drive have any available units?
2801 Whitehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Whitehurst Drive have?
Some of 2801 Whitehurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Whitehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Whitehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Whitehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Whitehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2801 Whitehurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Whitehurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2801 Whitehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Whitehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Whitehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2801 Whitehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Whitehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2801 Whitehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Whitehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Whitehurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University