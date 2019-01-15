All apartments in Fort Worth
2801 Maegen Circle
2801 Maegen Circle

2801 Maegen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Maegen Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Maegen Circle have any available units?
2801 Maegen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2801 Maegen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Maegen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Maegen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Maegen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Maegen Circle offer parking?
No, 2801 Maegen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Maegen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Maegen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Maegen Circle have a pool?
No, 2801 Maegen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Maegen Circle have accessible units?
No, 2801 Maegen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Maegen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Maegen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Maegen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Maegen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

