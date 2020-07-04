Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
2800 W. Bewick St.
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:46 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2800 W. Bewick St.
2800 West Bewick Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2800 West Bewick Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled TCU Home - Great remodeled home very close to TCU. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large backyard and much more. Close to TCU, shopping, and Bluebonnet Circle.
(RLNE4684509)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 W. Bewick St. have any available units?
2800 W. Bewick St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2800 W. Bewick St. currently offering any rent specials?
2800 W. Bewick St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 W. Bewick St. pet-friendly?
No, 2800 W. Bewick St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2800 W. Bewick St. offer parking?
No, 2800 W. Bewick St. does not offer parking.
Does 2800 W. Bewick St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 W. Bewick St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 W. Bewick St. have a pool?
No, 2800 W. Bewick St. does not have a pool.
Does 2800 W. Bewick St. have accessible units?
No, 2800 W. Bewick St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 W. Bewick St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 W. Bewick St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 W. Bewick St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 W. Bewick St. does not have units with air conditioning.
