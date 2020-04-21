All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2747 S Jones St

2747 S Jones St · No Longer Available
Location

2747 S Jones St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
West Morningside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit is ready for immediate move-in. Conveniently located close to downtown and easy access to major highways.
App fee $35/adult, Security Deposit $700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 S Jones St have any available units?
2747 S Jones St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2747 S Jones St currently offering any rent specials?
2747 S Jones St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 S Jones St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2747 S Jones St is pet friendly.
Does 2747 S Jones St offer parking?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not offer parking.
Does 2747 S Jones St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 S Jones St have a pool?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not have a pool.
Does 2747 S Jones St have accessible units?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 S Jones St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2747 S Jones St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not have units with air conditioning.

