Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2747 S Jones St
2747 S Jones St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
2747 S Jones St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
West Morningside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit is ready for immediate move-in. Conveniently located close to downtown and easy access to major highways.
App fee $35/adult, Security Deposit $700
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2747 S Jones St have any available units?
2747 S Jones St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2747 S Jones St currently offering any rent specials?
2747 S Jones St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 S Jones St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2747 S Jones St is pet friendly.
Does 2747 S Jones St offer parking?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not offer parking.
Does 2747 S Jones St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 S Jones St have a pool?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not have a pool.
Does 2747 S Jones St have accessible units?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 S Jones St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2747 S Jones St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2747 S Jones St does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
