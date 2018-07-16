All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2745 May Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2745 May Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 1:44 AM

2745 May Street

2745 May Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2745 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 May Street have any available units?
2745 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 May Street have?
Some of 2745 May Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
2745 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 May Street pet-friendly?
No, 2745 May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2745 May Street offer parking?
Yes, 2745 May Street offers parking.
Does 2745 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 May Street have a pool?
No, 2745 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 2745 May Street have accessible units?
No, 2745 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 May Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University