Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2745 May Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 1:44 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2745 May Street
2745 May Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2745 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2745 May Street have any available units?
2745 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2745 May Street have?
Some of 2745 May Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2745 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
2745 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 May Street pet-friendly?
No, 2745 May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2745 May Street offer parking?
Yes, 2745 May Street offers parking.
Does 2745 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 May Street have a pool?
No, 2745 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 2745 May Street have accessible units?
No, 2745 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 May Street has units with dishwashers.
