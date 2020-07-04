Rent Calculator
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2744 Maple Creek Drive
2744 Maple Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2744 Maple Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Beechwood Creeks
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very open and spacious floorplan. Clean and well kept. Kitchen overlooks the large living room with fireplace. Split oversized bedrooms. Covered back patio, excellent for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2744 Maple Creek Drive have any available units?
2744 Maple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2744 Maple Creek Drive have?
Some of 2744 Maple Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2744 Maple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Maple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Maple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2744 Maple Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2744 Maple Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 2744 Maple Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2744 Maple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2744 Maple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Maple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2744 Maple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Maple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2744 Maple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Maple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2744 Maple Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
