All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 4 2019 at 12:25 PM
1 of 11
2744 Countryside Lane
2744 Countryside Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2744 Countryside Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently Updated cute 2 bedroom 2 bath , 1 car garage townhome in Fort Worth. Nice size fenced in back yard. New hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom.
You must see to appreciate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2744 Countryside Lane have any available units?
2744 Countryside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2744 Countryside Lane have?
Some of 2744 Countryside Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2744 Countryside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Countryside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Countryside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2744 Countryside Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2744 Countryside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2744 Countryside Lane offers parking.
Does 2744 Countryside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2744 Countryside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Countryside Lane have a pool?
No, 2744 Countryside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Countryside Lane have accessible units?
No, 2744 Countryside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Countryside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2744 Countryside Lane has units with dishwashers.
