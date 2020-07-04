All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2740 Maple Creek Drive

2740 Maple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2740 Maple Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Beechwood Creeks

Amenities

garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Maple Creek Drive have any available units?
2740 Maple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2740 Maple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Maple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Maple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2740 Maple Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2740 Maple Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2740 Maple Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2740 Maple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Maple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Maple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2740 Maple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2740 Maple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2740 Maple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Maple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 Maple Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 Maple Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 Maple Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

