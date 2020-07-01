All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:12 PM

2739 Livingston Avenue

2739 Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2739 Livingston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling two bedroom home near TCU. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. Separate utility room and two-car garage. Zoned for Lily B Clayton, Mclean and Paschal HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 Livingston Avenue have any available units?
2739 Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 Livingston Avenue have?
Some of 2739 Livingston Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2739 Livingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2739 Livingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2739 Livingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2739 Livingston Avenue offers parking.
Does 2739 Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 Livingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 2739 Livingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2739 Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2739 Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2739 Livingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

