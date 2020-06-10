All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2736 Briscoe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2736 Briscoe Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

2736 Briscoe Drive

2736 Briscoe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2736 Briscoe Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Briscoe Drive have any available units?
2736 Briscoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Briscoe Drive have?
Some of 2736 Briscoe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Briscoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Briscoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Briscoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2736 Briscoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2736 Briscoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2736 Briscoe Drive offers parking.
Does 2736 Briscoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 Briscoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Briscoe Drive have a pool?
No, 2736 Briscoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2736 Briscoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2736 Briscoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Briscoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 Briscoe Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University