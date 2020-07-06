Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2733 Yucca Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:20 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2733 Yucca Avenue
2733 Yucca Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2733 Yucca Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sylvan Heights West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute 2 bedroom with 1 bathroom house conveniently located across the street from Oakhurst Elementary. Fenced in yard with covered patio and storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2733 Yucca Avenue have any available units?
2733 Yucca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2733 Yucca Avenue have?
Some of 2733 Yucca Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2733 Yucca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Yucca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Yucca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Yucca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2733 Yucca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2733 Yucca Avenue offers parking.
Does 2733 Yucca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Yucca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Yucca Avenue have a pool?
No, 2733 Yucca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Yucca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2733 Yucca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Yucca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 Yucca Avenue has units with dishwashers.
