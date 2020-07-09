Rent Calculator
2733 Sandage Avenue
2733 Sandage Avenue
2733 Sandage Avenue
Location
2733 Sandage Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Frisco Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located just down the street from Texas Christian University, this house would be a great fit for a group of students.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2733 Sandage Avenue have any available units?
2733 Sandage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2733 Sandage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Sandage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Sandage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Sandage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2733 Sandage Avenue offer parking?
No, 2733 Sandage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Sandage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Sandage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Sandage Avenue have a pool?
No, 2733 Sandage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Sandage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2733 Sandage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Sandage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Sandage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Sandage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Sandage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
