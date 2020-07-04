2733 Lubbock Ave - 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE: JUNE 5, 2020



Walking distance to TCU. Fabulous upstairs unit in duplex. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature hickory wood floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Yard maintenance included.

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, 2 dishwashers, microwave, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially-covered parking spot, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system

