2733 Lubbock Ave - 103

2733 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 5, 2020

Walking distance to TCU. Fabulous upstairs unit in duplex. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature hickory wood floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Yard maintenance included.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, 2 dishwashers, microwave, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially-covered parking spot, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system
See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 have any available units?
2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 have?
Some of 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 offer parking?
Yes, 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 offers parking.
Does 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 have a pool?
No, 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 have accessible units?
No, 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 Lubbock Ave - 103 has units with dishwashers.

