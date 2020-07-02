All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2731 Forest Park Boulevard

2731 Forest Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2731 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location near TCU features two generous bedroom with two full baths. Perfect for students. Grantie countertops, beautifully restored hardwood floor throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Forest Park Boulevard have any available units?
2731 Forest Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2731 Forest Park Boulevard have?
Some of 2731 Forest Park Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 Forest Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Forest Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Forest Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2731 Forest Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2731 Forest Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Forest Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2731 Forest Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Forest Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Forest Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2731 Forest Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Forest Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2731 Forest Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Forest Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 Forest Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

