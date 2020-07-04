2729 Lubbock Ave

Amenities
4 Beds w/ a Study/Media Room-$500 off first month's rent - Walking distance to campus, open living concept, granite countertops, nice front porch for chair and table.
Complimentary monthly maid service included. Extra room for study/movie room. 1 to 1 parking for each student.
Open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Complimentary monthly maid service and lawn care is provided by the owner. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Parental guarantors are required.
(AMENITIES)
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: Off street
Storage: Yes
Cable Ready: Yes
Cooling: Central
Heating Type: Forced air
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Freezer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer
Wired: Yes
Central Air Conditioning
Granite countertop
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Living room
New property
No Utilities included in rent
Stainless steel appliances
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5341714)