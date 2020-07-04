All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2729 Lubbock Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2729 Lubbock Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

2729 Lubbock Ave

2729 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2729 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
4 Beds w/ a Study/Media Room-$500 off first month's rent - Walking distance to campus, open living concept, granite countertops, nice front porch for chair and table.
Complimentary monthly maid service included. Extra room for study/movie room. 1 to 1 parking for each student.

Open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Complimentary monthly maid service and lawn care is provided by the owner. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Parental guarantors are required.

(AMENITIES)
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: Off street
Storage: Yes
Cable Ready: Yes
Cooling: Central
Heating Type: Forced air
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Freezer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer
Wired: Yes
Central Air Conditioning
Granite countertop
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Living room
New property
No Utilities included in rent
Stainless steel appliances

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5341714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Lubbock Ave have any available units?
2729 Lubbock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 Lubbock Ave have?
Some of 2729 Lubbock Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 Lubbock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Lubbock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Lubbock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2729 Lubbock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2729 Lubbock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2729 Lubbock Ave offers parking.
Does 2729 Lubbock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 Lubbock Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Lubbock Ave have a pool?
No, 2729 Lubbock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Lubbock Ave have accessible units?
No, 2729 Lubbock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Lubbock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 Lubbock Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University