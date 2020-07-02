Rent Calculator
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:24 PM
2728 Wayside Avenue
2728 Wayside Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2728 Wayside Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Lily B Clayton schools! Original hardwoods, large family room, pet friendly, fenced backyard and a 2 car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
400
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2728 Wayside Avenue have any available units?
2728 Wayside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2728 Wayside Avenue have?
Some of 2728 Wayside Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2728 Wayside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Wayside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Wayside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Wayside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Wayside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Wayside Avenue offers parking.
Does 2728 Wayside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Wayside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Wayside Avenue have a pool?
No, 2728 Wayside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Wayside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2728 Wayside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Wayside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 Wayside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
