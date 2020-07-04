All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:13 AM

2720 Thannisch Avenue

2720 Thannisch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Thannisch Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Mitchell Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with beautiful recess lights and back-splash! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 15th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Thannisch Avenue have any available units?
2720 Thannisch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2720 Thannisch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Thannisch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Thannisch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Thannisch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Thannisch Avenue offer parking?
No, 2720 Thannisch Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Thannisch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Thannisch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Thannisch Avenue have a pool?
No, 2720 Thannisch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Thannisch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2720 Thannisch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Thannisch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Thannisch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Thannisch Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Thannisch Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

