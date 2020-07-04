2720 Thannisch Avenue

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with beautiful recess lights and back-splash! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 15th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.