2720 Muse Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 9:47 AM

2720 Muse Street

2720 Muse Street · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Muse Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Muse Street have any available units?
2720 Muse Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Muse Street have?
Some of 2720 Muse Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Muse Street currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Muse Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Muse Street pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Muse Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2720 Muse Street offer parking?
No, 2720 Muse Street does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Muse Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Muse Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Muse Street have a pool?
No, 2720 Muse Street does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Muse Street have accessible units?
No, 2720 Muse Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Muse Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Muse Street has units with dishwashers.

