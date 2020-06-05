All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:34 AM

2717 Woodlark Drive

2717 Woodlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Woodlark Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
CROWLEY SCHOOLS-HOME HAS FRESH PAINT, CERAMIC TILE & CARPET, LAMINATE FLOORING, VERY CLEAN, MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Woodlark Drive have any available units?
2717 Woodlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2717 Woodlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Woodlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Woodlark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Woodlark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2717 Woodlark Drive offer parking?
No, 2717 Woodlark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2717 Woodlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Woodlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Woodlark Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Woodlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Woodlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Woodlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Woodlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Woodlark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Woodlark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Woodlark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

