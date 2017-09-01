All apartments in Fort Worth
2716 Poplar Spring Road

2716 Poplar Spring Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Poplar Spring Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,086 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Poplar Spring Road have any available units?
2716 Poplar Spring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Poplar Spring Road have?
Some of 2716 Poplar Spring Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Poplar Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Poplar Spring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Poplar Spring Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 Poplar Spring Road is pet friendly.
Does 2716 Poplar Spring Road offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Poplar Spring Road offers parking.
Does 2716 Poplar Spring Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Poplar Spring Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Poplar Spring Road have a pool?
No, 2716 Poplar Spring Road does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Poplar Spring Road have accessible units?
No, 2716 Poplar Spring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Poplar Spring Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 Poplar Spring Road does not have units with dishwashers.

