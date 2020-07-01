All apartments in Fort Worth
2716 Bilglade Road

Location

2716 Bilglade Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Bilglade Road have any available units?
2716 Bilglade Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Bilglade Road have?
Some of 2716 Bilglade Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Bilglade Road currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Bilglade Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Bilglade Road pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Bilglade Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2716 Bilglade Road offer parking?
No, 2716 Bilglade Road does not offer parking.
Does 2716 Bilglade Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Bilglade Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Bilglade Road have a pool?
No, 2716 Bilglade Road does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Bilglade Road have accessible units?
No, 2716 Bilglade Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Bilglade Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Bilglade Road has units with dishwashers.

