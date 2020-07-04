2714 Merida Ave

Amenities

AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2021



Fabulous downstairs duplex walking distance to TCU. Across the street from St. Stephens church. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, separate refrigerator/freezer, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. 2 covered parking spots and one partially covered spot off rear alley, and one spot first come first serve in front of the house. Yard maintenance is provided.



FEATURES: central heat/air, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, front load washer/dryer, walk in closets, balcony, security system.



