Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:55 PM

2714 Merida Ave

2714 Merida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Merida Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2021

Fabulous downstairs duplex walking distance to TCU. Across the street from St. Stephens church. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, separate refrigerator/freezer, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. 2 covered parking spots and one partially covered spot off rear alley, and one spot first come first serve in front of the house. Yard maintenance is provided.

FEATURES: central heat/air, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, front load washer/dryer, walk in closets, balcony, security system.

See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Merida Ave have any available units?
2714 Merida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Merida Ave have?
Some of 2714 Merida Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Merida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Merida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Merida Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Merida Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2714 Merida Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Merida Ave offers parking.
Does 2714 Merida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 Merida Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Merida Ave have a pool?
No, 2714 Merida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Merida Ave have accessible units?
No, 2714 Merida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Merida Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 Merida Ave has units with dishwashers.

