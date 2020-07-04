Rent Calculator
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
2713 W Bewick Street
2713 West Bewick Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2713 West Bewick Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Charming house near TCU featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Located directly off of the Bluebonnet square.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2713 W Bewick Street have any available units?
2713 W Bewick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2713 W Bewick Street currently offering any rent specials?
2713 W Bewick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 W Bewick Street pet-friendly?
No, 2713 W Bewick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2713 W Bewick Street offer parking?
No, 2713 W Bewick Street does not offer parking.
Does 2713 W Bewick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 W Bewick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 W Bewick Street have a pool?
No, 2713 W Bewick Street does not have a pool.
Does 2713 W Bewick Street have accessible units?
No, 2713 W Bewick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 W Bewick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 W Bewick Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 W Bewick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 W Bewick Street does not have units with air conditioning.
