All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2713 Galemeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2713 Galemeadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:55 AM

2713 Galemeadow Drive

2713 Galemeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2713 Galemeadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Roomy 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home with laminate floorings in all living area and bedrooms. Ceramic tiles are in wet areas. New laminate in bedrooms and upstairs living room. Fresh paint. Ceiling fans throughout. Ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Galemeadow Drive have any available units?
2713 Galemeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 Galemeadow Drive have?
Some of 2713 Galemeadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Galemeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Galemeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Galemeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Galemeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2713 Galemeadow Drive offer parking?
No, 2713 Galemeadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2713 Galemeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Galemeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Galemeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2713 Galemeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Galemeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2713 Galemeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Galemeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Galemeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University