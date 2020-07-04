Rent Calculator
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2713 Canberra Court
2713 Canberra Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2713 Canberra Court, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Mitchell Boulevard
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2713 Canberra Court have any available units?
2713 Canberra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2713 Canberra Court currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Canberra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Canberra Court pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Canberra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2713 Canberra Court offer parking?
No, 2713 Canberra Court does not offer parking.
Does 2713 Canberra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Canberra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Canberra Court have a pool?
No, 2713 Canberra Court does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Canberra Court have accessible units?
No, 2713 Canberra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Canberra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Canberra Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 Canberra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 Canberra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
