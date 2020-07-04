All apartments in Fort Worth
2712 Merida Ave

2712 Merida Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Merida Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: June 1, 2021

DESCRIPTION: Fabulous upstairs duplex walking distance to TCU. Across the street from St. Stephens church.
Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature acacia walnut wood floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate refrigerator/freezer and slate floors. Large bedrooms with walk in closets.
Yard maintenance is provided.
FEATURES: central heat/air, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, front load washer/dryer, walk in closets, balcony, security system, 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially covered parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Merida Ave have any available units?
2712 Merida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 Merida Ave have?
Some of 2712 Merida Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Merida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Merida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Merida Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2712 Merida Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2712 Merida Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2712 Merida Ave offers parking.
Does 2712 Merida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 Merida Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Merida Ave have a pool?
No, 2712 Merida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Merida Ave have accessible units?
No, 2712 Merida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Merida Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 Merida Ave has units with dishwashers.

