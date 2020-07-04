2712 Merida Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE: June 1, 2021



DESCRIPTION: Fabulous upstairs duplex walking distance to TCU. Across the street from St. Stephens church.

Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature acacia walnut wood floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate refrigerator/freezer and slate floors. Large bedrooms with walk in closets.

Yard maintenance is provided.

FEATURES: central heat/air, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, front load washer/dryer, walk in closets, balcony, security system, 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially covered parking spot.