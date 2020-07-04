All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2712 Lubbock Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2712 Lubbock Ave
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:55 PM

2712 Lubbock Ave

2712 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2712 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: June 1, 2021
DESCRIPTION: Walking distance to TCU. Fabulous upstairs unit in duplex. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature hickory wood floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Yard maintenance included.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, 2 dishwashers, microwave, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, 3 covered parking spots, 2 uncovered parking spots, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Lubbock Ave have any available units?
2712 Lubbock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 Lubbock Ave have?
Some of 2712 Lubbock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Lubbock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Lubbock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Lubbock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2712 Lubbock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2712 Lubbock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2712 Lubbock Ave offers parking.
Does 2712 Lubbock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 Lubbock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Lubbock Ave have a pool?
No, 2712 Lubbock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Lubbock Ave have accessible units?
No, 2712 Lubbock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Lubbock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 Lubbock Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University