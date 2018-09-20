2710 Lubbock Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE JUNE 5, 2020 Walking distance to TCU. Fabulous ground-floor unit in duplex. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Yard maintenance included.

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, 2 dishwashers, microwave, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, walk-in closets, porch, 3 parking spots, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system

