Last updated August 14 2019 at 10:07 AM

2710 Lubbock Ave

2710 Lubbock Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2710 Lubbock Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE JUNE 5, 2020 Walking distance to TCU. Fabulous ground-floor unit in duplex. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Yard maintenance included.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, 2 dishwashers, microwave, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, walk-in closets, porch, 3 parking spots, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system
See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Lubbock Ave have any available units?
2710 Lubbock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Lubbock Ave have?
Some of 2710 Lubbock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Lubbock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Lubbock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Lubbock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Lubbock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2710 Lubbock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Lubbock Ave offers parking.
Does 2710 Lubbock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 Lubbock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Lubbock Ave have a pool?
No, 2710 Lubbock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Lubbock Ave have accessible units?
No, 2710 Lubbock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Lubbock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Lubbock Ave has units with dishwashers.

