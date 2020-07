Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

The home features high ceilings and Texas sized rooms through out. Downstairs has grand 2 story entry, a formal living and dining room, family room has a fireplace and it opens to the large kitchen and breakfast nook. Also downstairs is the large master suite, with enormous bathroom and closet. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms and a large game room. the community of Crossing at Fossil Creek and is just steps away from the playground and community.