All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2708 Creston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2708 Creston Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:27 AM

2708 Creston Avenue

2708 Creston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2708 Creston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Creston Avenue have any available units?
2708 Creston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Creston Avenue have?
Some of 2708 Creston Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Creston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Creston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Creston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2708 Creston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2708 Creston Avenue offer parking?
No, 2708 Creston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Creston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Creston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Creston Avenue have a pool?
No, 2708 Creston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Creston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2708 Creston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Creston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Creston Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University