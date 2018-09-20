Rent Calculator
2704 Gordon Avenue
2704 Gordon Avenue
2704 Gordon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2704 Gordon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING 5 BR, 3 BTH CLOSE TO TCU - Amazing home close to TCU. Spacious living area with industrial style kitchen.
Leasing now! Gorgeous on the inside. This is a MUST SEE!
(RLNE4577957)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 Gordon Avenue have any available units?
2704 Gordon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2704 Gordon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Gordon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Gordon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Gordon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Gordon Avenue offer parking?
No, 2704 Gordon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Gordon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Gordon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Gordon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2704 Gordon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Gordon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2704 Gordon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Gordon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Gordon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Gordon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 Gordon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
