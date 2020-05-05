All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:15 AM

2702 Merida

2702 Merida Ave
Location

2702 Merida Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE:June 1, 2020

DESCRIPTION:Fabulous ground-floor unit in duplex. Walking distance to TCU. Across the street from St. Stephens church. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets.
Lawn care provided.
FEATURES: central heat/air, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, front load washer, dryer, walk in closets, porch, covered parking, security system. 3 covered parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Merida have any available units?
2702 Merida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Merida have?
Some of 2702 Merida's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Merida currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Merida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Merida pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Merida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2702 Merida offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Merida offers parking.
Does 2702 Merida have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 Merida offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Merida have a pool?
No, 2702 Merida does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Merida have accessible units?
No, 2702 Merida does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Merida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Merida has units with dishwashers.

