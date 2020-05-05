2702 Merida

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE:June 1, 2020



DESCRIPTION:Fabulous ground-floor unit in duplex. Walking distance to TCU. Across the street from St. Stephens church. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets.

Lawn care provided.

FEATURES: central heat/air, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, front load washer, dryer, walk in closets, porch, covered parking, security system. 3 covered parking spots.