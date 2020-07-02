2017 Built 4 beds,study,5 baths Close to TCU, Ideal for student housing Close proximity to retail at Berry St Modern design 5 car ports Full size washer and dryer Half basketball court Wall mounted TV in living area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 Wayside Avenue have any available units?
2701 Wayside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Wayside Avenue have?
Some of 2701 Wayside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Wayside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Wayside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.