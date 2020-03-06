Rent Calculator
2701 W Bewick Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:53 PM
1 of 17
2701 W Bewick Street
2701 West Bewick Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2701 West Bewick Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wow! What a great house! 5 Bedrooms, 2 living areas, large kitchen, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and Yard Care all included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 W Bewick Street have any available units?
2701 W Bewick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2701 W Bewick Street have?
Some of 2701 W Bewick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2701 W Bewick Street currently offering any rent specials?
2701 W Bewick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 W Bewick Street pet-friendly?
No, 2701 W Bewick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2701 W Bewick Street offer parking?
No, 2701 W Bewick Street does not offer parking.
Does 2701 W Bewick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 W Bewick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 W Bewick Street have a pool?
No, 2701 W Bewick Street does not have a pool.
Does 2701 W Bewick Street have accessible units?
No, 2701 W Bewick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 W Bewick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 W Bewick Street has units with dishwashers.
