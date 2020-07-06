Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2701 Maegen Circle
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:41 PM
1 of 15
2701 Maegen Circle
2701 Maegen Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
2701 Maegen Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice corner home 4 b4drooms three baths and 2 car garage, the house was built in 2006 two stories and over 3500 square foot
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 Maegen Circle have any available units?
2701 Maegen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2701 Maegen Circle have?
Some of 2701 Maegen Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 2701 Maegen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Maegen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Maegen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Maegen Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2701 Maegen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Maegen Circle offers parking.
Does 2701 Maegen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Maegen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Maegen Circle have a pool?
No, 2701 Maegen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Maegen Circle have accessible units?
No, 2701 Maegen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Maegen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Maegen Circle has units with dishwashers.
